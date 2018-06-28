Road Closings Due to Flooding

Courtesty MoDOT:

Closed Routes



Adair Co., Rte. E, 4 miles East of US 63 (Bear Creek)



Carroll Co., Rte E, 1 mile East of Rte D (Turkey Creek)



Carroll Co., Rte. UU, 5 miles East of US 65 (Big Creek)

Chariton Co., Rte. E, 1 ½ mile East of MO 11 (West Yellow Creek)



Chariton Co., Rte O, 1 ½ miles West of MO 129



Grundy Co., Rte A, 2 miles West of US 65 (Welding Fork Thompson River) Center pier has washed away from bridge.



Linn Co., Rte C, 1 mile West of MO 11(Yellow Creek)

Linn Co., Rte. B, 2 miles West of MO 5 (Locust Creek)



Livingston Co., Rte C, 4 miles South of US 36 (Shoal Creek)

Livingston Co., Rte. K, 4 miles East of US 65 (Medicine Creek)



Mercer Co., Rte. D, ¼ West of Rte. U (Muddy Creek)



Putnam Co., MO 129, 9 mile North of 136 at Mendota (Shoal Creek)



Putnam Co., Rte. M, 1 mile West of Rte E (Medicine Creek)



Saline Co., Rte EE, ½ mile North of MO 20 (Salt Fork Creek)



Saline Co., Rte UU, 3 miles East of US 65



Saline Co., Rte. VV, 1 mile North of I-70



Saline Co., South Outer Rd 70, 1 mile West of MO 127



Saline Co., MO 127, 1 mile North of I-70



Sullivan Co., Rte PP, 2 miles West of Rte E