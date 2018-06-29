Road Closure in Cole County

COLE COUNTY - In a news release from the Cole County Department of Public Works, Shamrock Road will be closing approximately at the 4000 block to place concrete on the road surface over a culverty pipe.

The work will start at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, May 18, 2012 and will continue until approximately 3:00 p.m. All traffic will be detoured through Old Shamrock Road. The Public Works Department apologizes for any inconvenience that this may cause and appreciates the cooperation of the public in this matter.

If you have any questions please feel free to call the Cole County Department of Public Works office at 573-636-3614.