Road Collapse in Boone County Causes Problems for Drivers

BOONE COUNTY - A road collapse going south-bound on U.S. Highway 63 in Boone County created some problems for drivers on Saturday. Tom Putnamn from Boone County Fire and Protection District said the collapse was likely caused by excessive heat coupled with moisture.

Traffic was diverted onto the left-side shoulder. No word has been given by MoDOT on when the road will be repaired.