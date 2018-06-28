Road Conditions Mostly Passable Throughout Boone County

COLUMBIA - Despite efforts to clean all major roads of snow and ice, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) said as of 6:45 am Monday, most Missouri highways remain at least partly covered.

Interstate 70 is mostly clean in the Boone County area and partly covered in Callaway County. Some side roads in Boone County were still covered with snow and ice Monday morning.

MoDOT advices travelers to use caution if they must travel as extreme cold temperatures and high wind continues to be a concern.

Columbia Public Works had a full crew out Sunday evening to treat priority roads through the night. As of Monday morning, priority roads are passable. However, residential roads are likely still slick. The city urges motorists to use caution be on the look out for icy patches.

City transit in Columbia will be on its normal schedule Monday. However, passengers should prepare for some delays. Trash and recycling curbside collection will be on schedule this week.