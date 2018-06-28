Road Construction Death

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - An engineering student at the University of Missouri-Rolla is dead, after being hit by a car while working on a road construction project in St. Louis. And the man accused of hitting 22-year-old Gavin Donahue is in jail, charged with drunken driving and involuntary manslaughter. Donahue was struck and killed early this morning while working on U.S. 40. Police say he was hit by a mini-van driven by 33-year-old Ryan Seeler, who was on his way home from a St. Louis Cardinals game. Donahue died instantly. Investigators say they don't know if speed was a factor, but they do have evidence that alcohol was involved. Seeler is being held on $150,000 bond.