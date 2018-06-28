Road crews prepare for possible winter weather in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Just days after one winter storm, the KOMU First Alert Weather team predicted around 1 to 2 inches of snow to fall Wednesday. Road crews began pre-treating roads at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, but also began prelimary work Tuesday.

"We have been pre-treating with salt and sand, especially the areas that typically get slickest the fastest," Sally Oxenhandler, MoDOT community relations manager said. "Those are bridges, hills, curves and things like that, so we have been pre-treating and we will continue to do that as necessary."

Oxenhandler said MoDOT crews will be out treating roads from 7 a.m until 7 p.m. Oxenhandler suggested though travelers avoid being out as much as possible.

She said high traffic areas like I-70, Providence Boulevard and Stadium Boulevard will be at the top of the list for crews to clear.

Two superintendents from Boone County Public Works also spoke with KOMU 8 News and said their crews were set to begin at 7 a.m. as well. They said they are treating roads with a salt, sand and cinder mix.

