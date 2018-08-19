Road project on hold in St. Louis County

MAPLEWOOD (AP) - Uncertainty about funding has put a proposed $120 million road project in suburban St. Louis on hold.

St. Louis County's highway department confirmed to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Thursday that it has halted planning work on a thoroughfare that would stretch from Maplewood to south St. Louis County.

Changes in policies for the Federal Highway Administration would require the county to have a funding plan in place before the federal government would give its blessing to the roughly two-mile-long project.

The project has been touted as a way of easing traffic in neighborhoods and improving access to MetroLink light rail and Interstate 44.