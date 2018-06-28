Road Revenge Makes for Purrfect Tigers

The Tigers sought its revenge early scoring their first points off a Jeff Wolfert 37-yard field goal with 10:02 left in the first quarter.

Quarterback Chase Daniel threw to Martin Rucker for a 6-yard touchdown minutes before the end of the quarter with Missouri leading New Mexico, 10-0.

In the second quarter, Daniel's pass was intercepted by Michael Tuohy and returned 11 yards for a New Mexico touchdown, making it 10-7. Missouri would score again before the end of the half with another Wolfert field goal.

After a scoreless third quarter for Missouri, Daniel rushed 8 yards for a touchdown, 20-10.

Revenge was sweet as Earl Goldsmith rushed 3 yards for Missouri's final touchdown and a final score of 27-17.

Overall Daniel threw 27-for-36 for 206 yards and had 9 carries totaling 30 yards. Tony Temple carried 24 times for 158 yards and William Franklin had nine receptions for 75 yards.

The Tigers salute America at next week's home game against Ohio at 1:00 p.m.