Road services continue throughout Columbia neighborhoods

COLUMBIA - Columbia's Department of Public Works said it was still working non-stop Monday to clear roads after a weekend storm dumped more than 16 inches on the city.

Spokesman Barry Dalton said road crews have not stopped working since the snowfall began Friday.

"Twelve-hour shifts, sometimes the crew has been in the 30 plow range, and we ramped that up to 69 snow fighters all day yesterday," he said.

Dalton said services will not stop until all roads in Columbia have been approved as passable.

"We've sent city inspectors out to every street, and if they see a street is not passable, plows will come out to that area. They're working on one area at a time, one neighborhood at a time."

Dalton encourages drivers to go slow and to make sure there is plenty of braking room.

The city has an online map that illustrates what roads the crews are currently working on, and roads they've already serviced.