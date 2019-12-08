Road signs honoring five Boone County Veterans are revealed

COLUMBIA - Road signs honoring five Boone County veterans killed in combat in Iraq or Afghanistan were revealed Saturday.

The signs will be placed at intersections along Stadium Boulevard throughout. They are named after Sgt. Phillip Anderson, Spc. Steven Fitzmorris, Spc. Jason Fingar, Sgt. 1st Class Charles Sadell, and Spc. Sterling Wyatt.

Reed Hickam, the organizer of the event, said there was a mixture of emotions in the room at the Herbert Williams American Legion Post 202.

"I hate that I have to bring you back like this at times to rehash the memories, but I always want you guys to know that those that gave their all will never be forgotten as long as I'm alive," Hickman told the crowd.

Hickam's grandchildren revealed the sign for their father, Spc. Steven Fitzmorris.

Sherry Wyatt, mother of Spc. Sterling Wyatt, said the signs represent the entire family.

"When your child goes to war, the whole family goes to war with them," she said. "So it's the sacrifice of not only that individual, but of the families that send their loved ones off to war."

David Fingar, the father of Spc. Jason Fingar, said the signs serve as a reminder of the men's sacrifices.

"It's a memorial, anybody -- especially people who knew him -- can look at that and remember him, he said.

The non-profit Hero's Way provided the signs. A bill sponsored by Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport, allowed the signs to become a reality.