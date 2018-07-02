Road to New St. Marys Hospital Gains First Round Approval

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Council passed the first round of a bill Monday that would create an interchange on Highway 179 and an unnamed road to the new hospital. It will still require another vote at the next city council meeting before construction goes underway.

Jefferson City Attorney Nathan Nickolaus has been working on this project for the last 5 years. He says he is confident the proposal will pass the next round.

"Building the interchange has been difficult because it is so expensive," Nickolaus said . "This has been a joint collaboration between the city, county, and MODOT."

Nickolaus estimates that the interchange proposal will cost $14 million. The purchase of private land alone from Heimericks Farm accounts for $243,900, or $30,000 per acre. The entire hospital will cost in the ballpark of $200 million.

"This is probably one of the biggest developments in the city in a long time. It will bring almost 200 professional jobs, and those would all be high paying jobs," Nickolaus said. "We think this will be the premier medical facility in Central Missouri after the construction is complete."