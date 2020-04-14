Road Work Will Close East Walnut Street Next Week

COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia's Street Department will start road repairs on East Walnut Street Monday morning.

The work will excavate and replace sections of failing roadbed and driving surfaces along the stretch between Melbourne Street and William Street. East Walnut will remain closed until Friday afternoon, weather permitting.

Motorists and pedestrians are advised to be cautious when driving in the construction area and use alternative routes if possible.