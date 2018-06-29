Roads Around Battle High School To Be Renovated

BOONE COUNTY -The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission announced a $2 million plan Wednesday to renovate the roads around Battle High School.

The plan has several parts to it. The first is to build a new bridge at the intersection of I-70 and Route Z. A roundabout will be put into place at the intersection of St. Charles Rd. and Route Z. Route Z will be resurfaced from I-70 to St. Charles Rd, with added shoulders.

The plan is scheduled to be finished in August, in time for the new school year.

Any work done on I-70 will be done at night, but the transportation department suggests alternate routes throughout the construction.

