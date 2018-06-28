Roads Clear So Far Through First Snow

MID-MISSOURI - A windy winter snowfall, forecast to drop one to two inches across central Missouri, is keeping people cold but so far has not caused any major travel problems.

MoDOT reports no winter weather related road closures across the area. Wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour could blow some of the snow, potentially reducing visability.



Both Lambert-St. Louis International and Kansas City International reported only a handful of flight cancellations in Missouri's first snowfall this season. Those flights were headed to Minneapolis, Chicago, and Detroit, where the same storm threatened to dump one to two feet of snow.

KOMU 8 News posts the latest closings and cancellations here: komu.com/closings/