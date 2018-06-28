Roads Clear Up After Season's First Snowfall

COLUMBIA - The season's first snowfall across Mid-Missouri led to a busy morning for officers and dispatchers. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to 40 accidents Tuesday.

The Columbia Police Department received about 200 calls for weather related incidents. In Fulton, police responded to seven accidents and seven cars in ditches. The Cole County Sheriff's department responded to about 30 accidents, but dispatchers managed several other calls. Because there were more accidents than deputies and officers working, many people just had to exchange information.

Dispatchers were busy as well. In Boonville, two extra dispatchers helped manage the morning weather related calls.

By afternoon the roads and traffic started to clear up as snow plows continued to drive the streets looking for dangerous spots. There were still several cars on the sides of roads and highways waiting for backed-up tow truck drivers.