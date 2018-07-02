Roads Closed Due To Flooding

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Two southwest Missouri rivers are gorged with water coming downstream from Kansas floods, closing one US highway and several smaller roads in Vernon and Bates counties. US Highway 54 in Vernon County is closed for a stretch between the Kansas line and Nevada by flooding from the Marmaton River. The Marmaton and the Osage rivers are both 10 feet or more over flood stage and not expected to begin falling until tomorrow. Both rivers drain from Kansas toward Truman Lake. Vernon County's emergency management director said the waters were not endangering the county seat of Nevada and mainly flowed through agricultural land and nature preserves. Authorities had to rescue people Sunday from a capsized boat and a car stuck in rising water, but there were no reported injuries.