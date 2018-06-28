Roads Still Damaged

COLUMBIA - The winter storms may be over, but mid-Missourians are still dealing with the aftermath.

The city says repairs are going as well as expected, but that doesn't mean the repairs will be finished any time soon. Public works crews go out everyday fixing potholes and broken curbs as they find them. Potholes are a different story, as the weather warms, crews can use more permanent solutions and replace the temporary ones done over the winter.

With more repairs, comes higher costs from a budget that is very hard to predict.

"It's really hard to predict ahead of time how those storms are going to affect each year, because we never know," said Jill Stedem of Columbia Public Works." It's been ten years since we had another one that size, so it's hard to predict a storm of that size and its effect on our budget."