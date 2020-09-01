Roadway sweeping to close Route 54 lanes near Lake of the Ozarks

Monday, August 31 2020
By: Cara Wagner, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

CAMDEN COUNTY- The Missouri Department of Transportation will conduct roadway sweeping this week along the eastbound and westbound lanes of U.S. Route 54.

The operations will occur between Missouri Route 242 and Key Largo Road in Lake Ozark and Osage Beach. One lane of Route 54 will be closed in the work areas.

Crews will begin work on Wednesday, September 2 and are scheduled to finish on Friday, September 4, weather permitting.

The sweeping will take place between 3 a.m. and 12 p.m. each day. 

Drivers should be aware of possible traffic delays in this area.

