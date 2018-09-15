Roadwork at Stadium and I-70 Means Interchange Almost Complete

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Transportation will close the Stadium Blvd. bridge over Interstate 70 Friday.

The bridge officially closes at 7 p.m. and then reopens at 6 a.m. on Monday.

Crews are finishing a diverging diamond interchange, the first in central Missouri.

Kirsten Munck, an assistant to MoDot's resident engineer, says the interchange is necessary because Stadium Blvd. sees 31,000 travelers a day.

"The diverging diamond is going to move traffic much more efficiently down through this interchange," Munck said. "We're not going to have traffic stacking up onto I-70. We are going to improve safety at the interchange without the complete reconstruction of the bridge."

One of the key benefits of the interchange is that traffic turning left off the interstate won't have to wait for a green light.

While the bridge is closed, anyone getting on or off of I-70 at Stadium will only be allowed to turn right.

Traffic heading north on Stadium Blvd. trying to get on I-70 West will be detoured onto Bernadette Dr. to Beverly Dr. and I-70 SW. If you're trying to get to the mall or I-70 East from the other side of the bridge, traffic will be detoured onto Business Loop 70 West past Cosmo Park to West Boulevard.

While the bridge is closed, MoDOT says it wants drivers to try to familarize themselves with how to drive a diamond interchange. It has posted a video here, and more information including maps can be found here.