Roadwork Scheduled For US 63 in Macon County

MACON - Roadwork in Macon County will be taking place on Monday, October 17, on US 63 in Macon County. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in two different locations, various locations from Jungle Street to Lake Street going south and from Route DD to Route AX going north.

Motorists are encouraged to exercise caution and pay close attention in the work zone. The work is weather dependent and could be delayed or rescheduled.

All roadwork is posted on our Traveler Information Map. Those traveling and the commuting public are encouraged to check the online map daily at http://www.modot.org/. MoDOT also offers e-update messages sent directly to your email when roadwork is scheduled. Sign up online or call MoDOT's customer service center at 1-888-275-6636.