Roaring River Roars with Fall Folliage

Grab your fishing gear, because there's plenty to catch at Roaring River State Park, which is nestled in a deep valley.

"Outside the park, it is kind of flat, and then you start getting into the hills when you get closer to the park" said Bill Ash, park specialist. "We're in the hills right now and it's just beautiful."

Those tree-lined valleys will soon be ablaze with fall colors, although parks officials warn they might be a bit dull this year because of the summer drought.

Winding through them is a tranquil stream and a fish hatchery that draws thousands of anglers each year.

Regulars say the park boasts some of the best fishing in the state because Roaring River never runs out of trout.

Anglers of all ages line the banks, hoping for that perfect cast and catch.

"My husband is a committed fisherman and he has fished the entire time we've been here," said visitor Debra Staley, "sometimes two or three times a day."

But there is much more to do than just cast a line. You can meander along 10 miles of trails, watch hatchery workers or just relax along the river.

"When I first started here many years ago, the first thing I noticed we've got lots of families camping," Ash recalled. "I think, when families camp together, they have a very good chance of having less problems. It's just a good deal. You're away from TV, you're away from radio and it's just a whole other atmosphere here at Roaring River than at home."

However, the park does have modern conveniences, such as Emory Lodge and Conference Center, in addition to rustic cabins. You can even enjoy a meal in the park's restaurant while watching the sun set over the Ozarks.

