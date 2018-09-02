Rob Zastryzny Drafted by Chicago Cubs

COLUMBIA - The Major League Baseball Amateur Draft took place on Thursday night in Secaucus New Jersey. Former Missouri Tiger ace Rob Zastryzny was selected in the second round by The Chicago Cubs.

The Cubs selected Zastryzny with the 41st overall pick of the draft. Zastryzny had a 2-9 record this past season but impressive stats with an ERA of 3.98 and 82 strike outs in 90 and 2/3 innings. The left hander just completed his junior year at Mizzou and is expected to sign with the Cubs.