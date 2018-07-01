Robber Sentenced for Shooting McDonald's Manager

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Missouri man has been sentenced to slightly more than eight years in prison for a robbery at a McDonald's restaurant in Kansas where the manager was shot and wounded.

The U.S. Attorney's office says 26-year-old Nicholas Martell McGinnie, of Kansas City, Missouri, was sentenced Monday in federal court in Kansas City, Kansas.

McGinnie pleaded guilty to robbing a McDonald's in Leawood, Kansas, in December 2012. After hiding in a restroom while waiting for the restaurant to close, McGinnie confronted the manager at gunpoint and demanded money.

The manager was shot in the legs while trying to push McGinnie out the door.

McGinnie will serve the 100-month Kansas term after completing a five-year sentence from federal court in Missouri for illegal possession of a firearm.