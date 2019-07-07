Robber Strikes Boone County National Bank on West Broadway

COLUMBIA - Police responded to a bank robbery at 1:18 p.m. Friday at Boone County National Bank on 2711 West Broadway.

Public Information Officer Latisha Stroer says the suspect slipped the teller a note, and left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No weapon was displayed.

Stroer says the suspect is a dark-haired white male, 6 feet tall and of a heavy build. Stroer adds the suspect has a goatee, is wearing blue jeans and a blue t-shirt, a baseball cap, and sunglasses.

If you have any information, contact the Columbia Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (573)875-TIPS.