Robber Strikes Boone County National Bank on West Broadway
COLUMBIA - Police responded to a bank robbery at 1:18 p.m. Friday at Boone County National Bank on 2711 West Broadway.
Public Information Officer Latisha Stroer says the suspect slipped the teller a note, and left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.
No weapon was displayed.
Stroer says the suspect is a dark-haired white male, 6 feet tall and of a heavy build. Stroer adds the suspect has a goatee, is wearing blue jeans and a blue t-shirt, a baseball cap, and sunglasses.
If you have any information, contact the Columbia Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (573)875-TIPS.
