Robber Strikes Boone County National Bank on West Broadway

7 years 10 months 1 week ago Friday, August 26 2011 Aug 26, 2011 Friday, August 26, 2011 12:51:00 PM CDT August 26, 2011 in Breaking News
By: Matt Moreno
COLUMBIA - Police responded to a bank robbery at 1:18 p.m. Friday at Boone County National Bank on 2711 West Broadway.

Public Information Officer Latisha Stroer says the suspect slipped the teller a note, and left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No weapon was displayed.

Stroer says the suspect is a dark-haired white male, 6 feet tall and of a heavy build.  Stroer adds the suspect has a goatee, is wearing blue jeans and a blue t-shirt, a baseball cap, and sunglasses. 

If you have any information, contact the Columbia Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (573)875-TIPS.

