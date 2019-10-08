Robber Strikes Landmark Bank

COLUMBIA - Police are investigating a robbery that happened at Landmark Bank on 202 North Stadium Boulevard around 3:39 p.m. Monday. Police said a man entered the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money.

The suspect then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money heading northbound. No weapon was displayed or mentioned and no one was hurt.

Duane Haught lives near the bank and was at the scene after the robbery. He said he was "shocked and surprised" about the robbery.

"It's actually kinda dangerous right now. I felt kinda safe that I used to walk all the way from here to Hy-Vee. Now, I can't walk because I feel uncomfortable with the street crime going so high," Haught said.