Robber Who Used Water Pistol Gets 15-Year Sentence

ST. LOUIS - The gun was a toy but the sentence is real for a St. Louis woman - 15 years in prison for robbing a White Castle with a red water pistol.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 34-year-old Michelle Faye White was sentenced last week for the August 2011 holdup. White pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery in November.

White climbed through a drive-through window, flashed a red water pistol at the attendant then passed a note to the cashier demanding money and threatening to shoot. A customer saw what was happening and jotted down White's license plate number.

Police went to White's apartment building. She tried to escape by jumping from t