Robbers Attack Blue Springs Couple

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) - Blue Springs police say they're investigating a home invasion in which two gunmen broke into a home, tied up a couple and shot the husband.

The Kansas City Star reports that the robbery occurred Wednesday night while the couple's 4-year-old son was asleep in another room.

The men stole several items and shot the husband. He was treated at a hospital for a minor gunshot wound. The woman and child were unharmed.

Police said they used dogs to track the suspects and located evidence and items from the home.