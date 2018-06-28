Robbers Involved in Huge Heist were Victims

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The $6.6 million robbery of ATM Solutions in St. Louis in 2010 is believed to be the largest heist ever in St. Louis. It turns out the robbers themselves were victimized, too -- at least $1.3 million was re-stolen.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that information about the re-stolen money came out Wednesday during a federal court hearing, when three women who were not part of the actual robbery pleaded guilty to peripheral roles in the crime.

During the hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Tom Mehan said a woman was entrusted to help hide at least $2 million of the money. But it was later determined that at least $1.3 million of that money went missing.

Fourteen people have now been accused of the robbery, its planning or its aftermath.