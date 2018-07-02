Robbers Strike Twice in Two Separate Incidents in Columbia

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department reported armed robberies by two different suspects Monday night.

According to a news release, the first robbery occurred at 10:33 p.m. at the Petromart on West Ash Street. Police said the suspect entered the business with a handgun and demanded money from the cashier. The suspect then took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene on foot.

The second robbery occurred at Midwest Petroleum on Paris Road at 11:03 p.m. According to the news release, two suspects entered the business with handguns and demanded money from the cashier.

Police said there were customers inside the business for both robberies. No one was injured during either robbery and both investigations are ongoing.