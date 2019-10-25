Robbery at Memorial Union on MU campus

COLUMBIA - A person was robbed at gunpoint near Memorial Union early Thursday morning.

According to the news release, University of Missouri Police Department officers responded to a report southwest of Memorial Union on MU's campus for a report of a robbery shortly before 2:00 a.m.

Around 1:53 a.m., a male victim was robbed at a gun point according to police. The male suspect was described as between 5'6'' to 5'8'', wearing dark blue jeans and a light gray hoodie possibly with "MIZZOU" on the front.

The report stated the suspect was last seen running north along Hitt Street near the Fine Arts Building.

Anyone with any information on this case should call the Detective Sam Easley at 573-884-3721 or CRIME STOPPERS at 573-875-8477.