Robbery in Columbia Home

According to the Columbia Police Department, two residents, a 24-year old white male and a 26-year old white male, living in the home were confronted by the suspect.

The suspect approached one resident and caused a superficial injury to the arm of that resident with the knife. The suspect then located the second victim in another room of the house and tied him up. The suspect then went throughout the upper two floors of the house with the first victim and collected valued items. He then removed the items to a one of the victim's car and prepared to leave the home in the vehicle.

One of the victims was able to contact the 911 operator with a cellular phone and provided a description of the vehicle the suspect was taking from the residence.

Officers began to search the area for the stolen vehicle and found it near the intersection of Wilkes Boulevard and Washington Avenue south of Hickman High School. The suspect at first stopped, then accelerated away in an attempt to escape officers. The suspect then lost control of the vehicle and struck an occupied residence near the same intersection. The suspect then fled from the vehicle on foot.

Officers located the suspect near the intersection of Park Avenue and Fifth Street. The suspect fought with officers, but was still taken into custody.

No one in the residence was injured as a result of the vehicle accident.

Anyone with any information is requested to call CRIME STOPPERS at (573) 875-8477. You do not have to give your name and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1500 if your information leads to an arrest.