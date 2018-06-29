Robbery On Rangeline

in News Source: Columbia Police Department

COLUMBIA - Officers answered a call at 2520 Rangeline Street on early Friday morning.The two female employees of Casey's Convenient Store reported that two black males entered the business and demanded cash. One of these suspects was armed with a handgun. The suspects then fled the business with an undisclosed amount of cash, one leaving in a gold colored four door passenger car and the other leaving on foot. Both suspects are described as black males, approximately 160 lbs, 5 ft. 6 inches and wearing all black clothing with white bandanas covering their faces and white socks covering their hands. There were no victims. Anyone with any information is requested to call CRIME-STOPPERS at (573)875-8477. You do not have to give your name and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,500 if your information leads to an arrest.