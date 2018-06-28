Robbery suspect in fake beard jumps into river to avoid police

Courtesy: KSDK

ST. CHARLES (AP) - A man suspected of robbing a suburban St. Louis credit union is recovering after jumping into the Missouri River to avoid police.

Police say a 44-year-old Wentzville man was wearing a fake beard when he robbed Gateway Metro Federal Credit Union in St. Peters, Missouri, Monday morning, displaying a semi-automatic handgun during the crime.

The man got away with money. A car was spotted leaving the scene, leading police to the suspect's home.

Police said when officers arrived at the home the man got into his car and sped away, stopping on the Blanchette Bridge at St. Charles, where he jumped into the river.

The suspect began to float. Officers in a boat tracked him down, and the man surrendered after about an hour in the water.