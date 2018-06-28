Robbery suspect on the loose

COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department are currently searching for a suspect who fled a robbery crime scene on foot.

Police responded to a call of a robbery at Merchants and Farmers Bank located on N. Rangeline St. on 2:10 p.m. Friday.

The suspect reportedly displayed a firearm and demanded money. Police said that no injuries or property damage occurred during the robbery.

No word yet on the amount of money taken. The suspect ran away from the scene.

Police are actively searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (573) 875-TIPS.