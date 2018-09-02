Robbery suspect shot by Missouri homeowner

POTOSI, Mo. (AP) — A robbery suspect is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot by the owner of the home.

The Daily Journal newspaper in Park Hills, Missouri reports that the shooting happened Thursday night in rural Washington County. Sheriff's Capt. Zach Jacobsen says the suspect and the homeowner are acquaintances.

Authorities believe the suspect and another man intended to steal prescription drugs. Jacobsen says the two men threw the homeowner, an older man hooked to an oxygen tank, onto a couch.

There, the homeowner was able to grab a gun and shoot one of the men. Both suspects ran to a car and drove away, before calling 911.

Authorities believe the shooting was self-defense.

The homeowner was also taken to a hospital with shortness of breath, abrasions and bruising.