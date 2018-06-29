Robbery Suspects Arrested at Conley Walmart Supercenter

COLUMBIA — Officers dispatched to a robbery in progress Wednesday night at the Walmart Supercenter located on Conley Road. A press release stated that Joint Communications advised two suspects who were caught shoplifting and running from Walmart Loss Prevention Officers.

Officers found robbery suspect Andre Ford, 37, on the parking lot of the IHOP restaurant. Officers also located 32-year-old Lorenzo Wright, the second suspect, on the parking lot of the Breaktime Convenience Store located at East Broadway.

Authorities said Loss Prevention Officers observed Ford putting on a black jacket and pulling off the tags. Ford selected a watch and proceeded to chew on the package to get it open. After getting the package open, he placed the watch in his pants pocket.

Officers saw Ford select a Black & Decker tool kit and razor blades, which officials said Ford attempted to fraudulently return at the Walmart service desk.

The press release stated that Ford walked out of the grocery doors without paying for the items, and as officers tried to stop him, Ford started running toward the general merchandise doors. Ford ran into a Loss Prevention Officer at that exit door and continued running toward the IHOP Restaurant.

Officers spotted Lorenzo Wright in the tool aisle opening a pack of razor blades. Authorities said Wright took the razor blades to try and open a cologne bottle. Wright admitted his involvement in the incident.

The video surveillance shows Ford and Wright entering Walmart together.

Authorities arrested Ford for robbery in the second degree, and bond is yet to be set. Authorities also arrested Wright for stealing, making his third offense. Wright has a bond of $4,500 and a felony warrant for parole violation with no bond.