Robbery Victim Assaulted

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police are investigating whether a 75-year-old victim of a home robbery was also sodomized by the assailants in their effort to force him to turn over money. The man is in serious condition after the attack that happened Thursday morning. His name was not released. The victim's son found him semiconscious Thursday afternoon. Police believe the man was sodomized with a broomstick because he refused to say where he kept his money.