Robbery victims assaulted, two suspects on the run

COLUMBIA - Officers responding to a home invasion robbery found two people had been assaulted early Friday morning, according to a press release.

Columbia Police officers arrived at a home in the 900 block of Hope Place around midnight.

An investigation found two armed suspects forced their way into a home and attacked a man and woman. The victims were able to get away to call police. They were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The two suspects fled the scene with an unknown amount of property before officers arrived. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone has any information is urged to call the Columbia Police Department or Crimestoppers at 573-875-TIPS to remain anonymous.