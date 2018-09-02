Robert Goulet Mustache Award Presented to Two

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The coveted Robert Goulet Memorial Mustached American of the Year award is being shared for 2013.

The tongue-in-cheek American Mustache Institute says Montgomery County, Pa., Register of Wills D. Bruce Hanes and St. Louis woodworker David Stine are co-winners. Each received 24 percent of nearly 1.5 million votes cast. The duo beat out better-known men with hairy upper lips, including fictional newsman Ron Burgundy.

Hanes says he is proud to live in a country where he has the same rights as clean-shaven folks.

Stine builds tables and wooden furniture from sustainably harvested trees on his family's 1,000-acre property. He calls the Goulet award a "pinnacle moment" in his life.