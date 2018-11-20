Robert Sanders' Case To Move Forward To Trial

FULTON- The assault case against former Columbia Police Officer Robert Sanders was moved forward to trial in Callaway County Court Friday morning.

Callaway County Court Associate Judge Carol England approved the third degree assault case for trial but no date has been set.

The former CPD officer was charged with assaulting inmate Kenneth Baker in the summer of 2011. Baker suffered a fractured vertebrae from the incident.

Sanders was fired from the Columbia Police Department in September 2011 for using excessive force and violating police policy.

The case had been delayed after special prosecutor Mike Fusselman recused himself from the case and was replaced by special prosecutor Mark Richardson.

Judge England is awaiting dates of availability for the prosecution and defense but is estimating the trial to begin in early June.