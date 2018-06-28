Robin Pingeton honored with SEC Coach of the Year as Missouri preps for postseason

COLUMBIA - Missouri Women's Basketball head coach Robin Pingeton has been named the 2017 Coach of the Year for the Southeastern Conference, as announced by the league on Tuesday. Pingeton is Mizzou Women's Basketball's first coach to receive the honor since 1990, the only other time in program history.

Pingeton has now been awarded conference coach of the year three times in her illustrious career. The other two came in the Missouri Valley Conference with Illinois State.

Pingeton's Tigers amassed 21 wins this season and are on their way to establishing a winning culture in Columbia. Mizzou is in the midst of its fifth consecutive winning season, highlighted by an NCAA tournament berth in 2016. Pingeton has been at the helm for all of that success.

During the home stretch of the current season, Missouri really turned up the heat winning 10 of their final 12 games. Their efforts were rewarded with a double bye in the upcoming SEC tournament as well as a spot in the most recent AP Top 25.

Missouri hopes to put a mark in the win column during the SEC tournament, a feat which has alluded them in their last four tournament appearances. The Tigers will play the winner of Texas A&M and Florida, who will square off on Thursday. Robin Pingeton and her squad will be waiting for the victor of that game in the quarterfinal, on Friday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m. CT.