Robotics Championship to Stay in St. Louis

The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The national student robotics championship is staying in St. Louis.

St. Louis has hosted the FIRST Robotics Championship since 2011, and on Monday, officials announced that it will stay in the Gateway City through 2017.

Mayor Francis Slay says the event brings in 25,000 visitors each year.

The FIRST organization chose St. Louis over Atlanta, Detroit, Indianapolis and Louisville, Ky.