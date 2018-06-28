Rocheport Area Man Suspected of First-Degree Child Molestation

BOONE COUNTY - Boone County sheriff's deputies arrested a Rocheport-area man Tuesday morning on suspicion of first-degree child molestation of two juvenile females. The suspect and the victims knew each other.

Brook D. Lancaster, 45, of 2000 South Route O, is in the Boone County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. The sheriff's department began an investigation earlier this month at the recommendation of the Missouri Division of Children's Services.