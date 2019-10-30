Rocheport Doughnut Festival offers good eats and family fun

ROCHEPORT – The Rocheport Doughnut Festival geared up for another weekend of fall fun and doughnuts this year.

The festival, held in early October, offered free music, family fun and, of course, doughnuts.

The event is sponsored by Columbia’s Harold’s Doughnuts. Owner Michael Urban said he loves being a part of the festival.

“We love to have fun," Urban said. "We love seeing our customers smile. “We’re up for a good time and that’s why we started this.”

Families trickled in on the evening of Friday, Oct. 4 as the festival was just starting. Harold’s was already set up, ready to offer decorative and tasty treats.

The axe throwing booth was there as well, along with some local vendors. Families gathered and played as the band did a sound check.

Urban said out of all the weekend activities, his favorite has to be the doughnut throwing contest.

“Where else can you go to throw a doughnut? So, it’s a great one,” Urban said.

Along with doughnut throwing, there is a silent disco for kids and a doughnut eating contest.

“There’s something for everybody,” he said.