Rocheport kicks off holiday season with annual Holiday Cookie Crawl

ROCHEPORT - The holiday season is in full swing in Rocheport, with the Holiday Cookie Crawl as the kick off event.

Local businesses opened their doors on Friday and Saturday with free cookies to give shoppers. Community members could go to 11 different stores in the downtown area for a sweet treat and unique holiday shopping.

The event began at 10 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and concludes each day at 5 p.m. On Sunday, stores open at noon and will remain open until 5 p.m.

Grace Hove, the assistant manager of Les Bourgeois Vineyard Tasting Rooms, said events like this are important for the community.

"I feel like this is a really great chance for everyone to come together, and to work as one community to get everyone together for the holidays," Hove said.

The Holiday Cookie Crawl is the first event in a series of holiday weekend events in Rocheport. Next weekend, the city will host Rocheport Wassail Walk with hayrides, carolers, and s'mores throughout downtown. The following Saturday, Dec. 7, holiday carolers will go from store to store for Caroling for Cocktails and Charity.

Kimie Grimm, co-owner of The Lookout Farm, said these holiday events help support local businesses.

"Rocheport is always trying to have events like this, and it's been really helpful for our business," Grimm said. "It's been fun to just go down the road and hang out with the other locals."