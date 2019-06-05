Rocheport residents continue sandbagging after almost two weeks of work

2 days 2 hours 50 minutes ago Monday, June 03 2019 Jun 3, 2019 Monday, June 03, 2019 5:53:00 PM CDT June 03, 2019 in News
By: Morgan Riddell, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

ROCHEPORT - Sandbagging efforts along Katy Trail in Rocheport continues bringing volunteers as flooding continues to close many roads, bridges and trails. 

Volunteers who are sandbagging hit their two-week mark Tuesday. The volunteers said they are unsure how much more work is needed. This depends on continued river levels and the strength of levees for the town.

Volunteers say they have been out every day and the support from outside has been incredible. "Even just two hours, ten minutes.. it helps," said one of the volunteers. 

The sandbags along the river are protecting Rocheport's sewer facility and they worry for the infrastructure of the city if this barrier is compromised. 

On the other side of Rocheport is bridge Spurr 240 that has been flooded with water. The road allows direct access to Highway 40. 

Ryan Hampton's home backs up to the bridge. He said it has cut off the town from New Franklin where his kids go to school. He said he knows of people there than have been displaced still and the bridge closure is also making it hard for residents. 

"We know people who live in New Franklin and work in Boonville and it should take a couple minutes to get there and they have to drive 40 or 45 minutes around," said Hampton.

Water is still covering the middle part of the bridge and road closure signs block the entrances. Some cars and trucks took a risk to pass over the water while some decided to turn around. Howard County Emergency Management said it is still closed and not legally passable. 

According to the KOMU 8 Weather Team, water levels are expected to remain stagnant the next 48 hours and are hoping for levels to start falling this weekend depending on how much rain we get between now and then. 

Morale in the town has remained high as volunteers continue to show up to help the town sandbag. 

"People are trying to be proactive and hope it doesn't get much worse because if it gets to be too much worse it's going to be really devastating for a lot more people than it already is." Hampton said.

McBaine and Huntsdale are also both still facing standing water. Downtown McBaine continues to be closed off and residents are now waiting for the levels to start to fall. 

Two main levees for McBaine were breached. Brady Lichtenberg works for the Missouri Department of Conservation in McBaine. The town has been fighting rising waters as the department's parking lot is submerged and water has seeped into its basement.

Lichtenberg said this flooding is not unusual for the area, but it's worse than most. He said it will take until water levels recede to determine if levees were just over topped or if there are holes in the structures.

More News

Grid
List

Temporary disaster resolution puts more firefighters per shift
Temporary disaster resolution puts more firefighters per shift
JEFFERSON CITY - More firefighters will be on shift in Jefferson City until flooding is no longer a risk. ... More >>
20 minutes ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 Wednesday, June 05, 2019 8:23:00 PM CDT June 05, 2019 in News

Mokane levee broke caused water to rise 20 feet
Mokane levee broke caused water to rise 20 feet
MOKANE – The levee in Mokane broke this morning. It has come up about 20 feet in less than 24... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 Wednesday, June 05, 2019 6:03:00 PM CDT June 05, 2019 in News

Columbia woman draws henna to boost spirits of cancer patients
Columbia woman draws henna to boost spirits of cancer patients
COLUMBIA - A mid-Missouri woman draws henna for cancer patients or people struggling with stress. Sue Ginger specializes in... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 Wednesday, June 05, 2019 5:42:00 PM CDT June 05, 2019 in News

Sandbags start to line Highway 63 ramp as "proactive measure"
Sandbags start to line Highway 63 ramp as "proactive measure"
JEFFERSON CITY - MoDOT crews started sandbagging a busy off-ramp Wednesday. Flood waters have slowly rose close to the... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 Wednesday, June 05, 2019 5:13:00 PM CDT June 05, 2019 in News

Jefferson City issues last call for tornado debris pick-up
Jefferson City issues last call for tornado debris pick-up
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City is asking residents to pile up any wind-blown debris on the property by June 16.... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 Wednesday, June 05, 2019 3:45:00 PM CDT June 05, 2019 in News

Osage residents respond to recreational boating halt
Osage residents respond to recreational boating halt
OSAGE - Residents along the Osage River have observed the water on their properties rise almost two feet in just... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 Wednesday, June 05, 2019 2:52:00 PM CDT June 05, 2019 in News

Grain Belt Express gets boost from Missouri regulators
Grain Belt Express gets boost from Missouri regulators
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri utility regulators have approved the acquisition of a large wind energy project by a Chicago... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 Wednesday, June 05, 2019 2:17:00 PM CDT June 05, 2019 in News

Hearing ends on state's last abortion clinic; both sides share views with media
Hearing ends on state's last abortion clinic; both sides share views with media
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Patient safety takes priority over access to abortion, Missouri's health department director said Wednesday after a... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 Wednesday, June 05, 2019 2:16:00 PM CDT June 05, 2019 in News

Ameren may open Bagnell Dam spill gates; could increase Osage River flooding
Ameren may open Bagnell Dam spill gates; could increase Osage River flooding
LAKE OZARK - Ameren Missouri says it might open the spill gates at Bagnell Dam starting Saturday. If that... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 Wednesday, June 05, 2019 1:45:00 PM CDT June 05, 2019 in News

Columbia Regional Airport receives nearly $3 million from the FAA
Columbia Regional Airport receives nearly $3 million from the FAA
COLUMBIA - The Federal Aviation Administration is awarding Columbia Regional Airport $2.81 million to help pay for improvements. COU... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 Wednesday, June 05, 2019 12:25:00 PM CDT June 05, 2019 in News

Missouri revenue collections continue to exceed expectations
Missouri revenue collections continue to exceed expectations
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri revenues continue to exceed expectations for the year. State Budget Director Dan Haug... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 Wednesday, June 05, 2019 10:19:00 AM CDT June 05, 2019 in News

St. Louis County judge finds reporter in contempt of court
St. Louis County judge finds reporter in contempt of court
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch has been found in contempt of court for tweeting... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 Wednesday, June 05, 2019 9:59:16 AM CDT June 05, 2019 in News

8-year-old boy starts shed fire by playing with gasoline
8-year-old boy starts shed fire by playing with gasoline
MEXICO - An 8-year-old boy is okay after police said he started a fire that caused significant damage to a... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 Wednesday, June 05, 2019 8:52:00 AM CDT June 05, 2019 in News

Child dies after being left in hot car for 15 or 16 hours
Child dies after being left in hot car for 15 or 16 hours
CALVERTON PARK, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say an 11-month-old girl has died after being locked inside a car for 15... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 Wednesday, June 05, 2019 8:20:00 AM CDT June 05, 2019 in News

Women complain about discriminatory jail screening policy
Women complain about discriminatory jail screening policy
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri county legislator says a screening policy at the local jail requiring women to... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 Wednesday, June 05, 2019 8:15:34 AM CDT June 05, 2019 in News

MSHP: Man drove past barricade into floodwater, fiance with disabilities died
MSHP: Man drove past barricade into floodwater, fiance with disabilities died
COLUMBIA - A Chariton County man faces a charge on involuntary manslaughter in the death of his fiance. State troopers... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, June 04 2019 Jun 4, 2019 Tuesday, June 04, 2019 11:00:00 PM CDT June 04, 2019 in News

Motorcyclist seriously injured after wrong-way crash with CPD vehicle
Motorcyclist seriously injured after wrong-way crash with CPD vehicle
COLUMBIA - A motorcycle driver sustained serious injuries after colliding with a Columbia Police Department vehicle Tuesday evening. Police... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, June 04 2019 Jun 4, 2019 Tuesday, June 04, 2019 10:43:00 PM CDT June 04, 2019 in News

Wooldridge battles flooding
Wooldridge battles flooding
WOOLDRIDGE- Small towns across mid-Missouri are all dealing with the severe flooding impacting the state. Cooper County's Wooldridge is no... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, June 04 2019 Jun 4, 2019 Tuesday, June 04, 2019 7:56:00 PM CDT June 04, 2019 in Continuous News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 68°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 17 active weather alerts
9pm 80°
10pm 78°
11pm 73°
12am 72°