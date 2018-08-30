Rocheport woman arrested on child porn possession charge

ROCHEPORT - The Boone County Sheriff's Department Cyber Crimes Task Force arrested a Rocheport woman Wednesday in relation to a child pornography investigation.

The investigation began February 9 when the Task Force said it learned Marjorie Newell, 47, was communicating with the mother of a 14-year-old girl in the St. Louis area.

During an interview with police Wednesday, investigators said Newell admitted to speaking to the mother in online chat rooms and via texts. Newell allegedly arranged a sexual encounter with the girl and a male subject. Police intervened before the encounter took place.

Police said Newell also admitted to possessing photos of children the male subject sent her by text.

A Task Force forensic examiner searched the suspect's cell phone and found several photos of children that appeared to be under 14 years old engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Newell was arrested on charges of first-degree possession of child pornography. She was released from the Boone County Jail on $4,500 bond.

