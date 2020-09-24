Rock Bridge Baseball Wins First State Championship
O'FALLON- Rock Bridge defeated Francis Howell 9-6 on Friday to win its first state championship in program history.
Senior pitcher Ryan Bernskoetter came in and pitched five solid innings in relief of Chandler Wyatt to hold the lead for the Bruins.
Junior Logan Twehous played great once again with the stick as he had two doubles and three RBIs to lead the Bruins.
Francis Howell made it close at the end adding four runs in the seventh inning, but Bruin's pitcher Avery Jennings was able to close the door to seal the victory.
