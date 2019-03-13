Rock Bridge basketball seniors chasing state championship with brotherhood

COLUMBIA - The Rock Bridge boys basketball team will be competing in the state semifinal on Friday against Lee's Summit North.

Seniors Ja'Monta Black and Isiaih Mosley have known each other since the seventh grade. After Black's freshman year, his family moved and he would have had to attend Battle High School.

Instead, Black chose to move in with family friend Vicki Reimler so he could stay at Rock Bridge.

"I know her but like I didn't know her," Black said. "So when I moved in, it was just like new to me. I just wanted to be the best kid I could be for her."

"He's been great to have," Reimler said. "It's been of my my greatest blessings in my life."

Black and Mosley have been starters on the varsity team since their sophomore year. The Rock Bridge gym has been filled every time the team has taken the court this season.

"I don't think [anybody] can do it better than us," Mosley said. "We do the same things; we just can bond so well together."

The Bruins fell in the semifinal last season and find themselves in familiar territory. Only this time, there is no next year for Black and Mosley.

Tip-off against Lee's Summit North is at 5:15 p.m. at Missouri State University. Rock Bridge is in search of its first boys basketball state championship.