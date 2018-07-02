Rock Bridge Boys Golf Takes Home State Title

7 years 1 month 2 weeks ago Tuesday, May 17 2011 May 17, 2011 Tuesday, May 17, 2011 3:56:00 PM CDT May 17, 2011 in Sports
By: Tom Martin

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Rock Bridge boys golf team took home the Class 4 state championship Tuesday in Springfield after knocking 26 strokes off its first-day score. The Bruins beat Rockhurst and Francis Howell by seventeen shots.

Rock Bridge senior Wilson Sundvold tied for third among individuals with a two-day total of 148. Sundvold had previously led the Bruins to a Class 4 District 5 championship on April 29 after winning the individual title with a 1-under-par 71.

Rock Bridge tallied the only sub-300 team score in the competition on the final day to give them the championship.

